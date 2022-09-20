Alex Jones Set to Take the Stand During Trial This Week

The Alex Jones trial is resuming in Waterbury on Tuesday and Jones himself is set to take the stand this week.

Just because he hasn't been present in person hasn't stopped him from weighing in.

From his Infowars studio in Texas, Jones described the proceedings as a "kangaroo court."

An article posted over the weekend on Jones' website called the trial rigged and said that the Infowars founder has already been deemed guilty by the court.

Last week in court, the plaintiff's attorney Chris Mattei showed the jury a photo from Jones' Infowars website depicting Judge Barbara Bellis with lasers shooting out of her eyes, asking Infowars representative Brittany Paz how seriously the company is taking the trial.

Pattis then questioned Paz about what she believes Jones thinks about the court system.

An attorney for Alex Jones' Free Speech Systems testified Wednesday about some of the company's business practices.

The proceedings on Tuesday are expected to begin around 10 a.m.

Jones was already found liable for claiming the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax. This jury will just have to decide how much Jones and his company should have to pay the plaintiffs in damages.

The three lawsuits have been consolidated and were filed by 15 plaintiffs including nine Sandy Hook families and an FBI agent who responded to the shooting.

Jurors heard emotional testimony from an FBI agent and the sister of a teacher killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Day one of the trial of Alex Jones over his claims the 2012 massacre was a hoax.

The trial in Connecticut comes one month after a jury in Texas ordered Jones to pay nearly $50 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child killed in the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

Families who are suing Jones say they've endured years of harassment and death threats from his followers.

The trial is expected to last for about a month.