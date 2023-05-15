All Clear Given After Middletown Schools Placed in ‘Secure' Mode Due to Suspicious Activity

All Middletown schools were placed into a "secure-the-perimeter" mode Monday morning after people were seen trying to break into cars in the parking lots of Spencer Elementary and Moody Elementary, according to a spokesperson for the district.

A "secure-the-perimeter" status means no one is allowed in or out of the school buildings, but the school day goes on as normal inside, the spokesperson said.

The individuals are believed to have left the area and there is no threat to students or the public. The all clear has been given, the spokesperson said.

