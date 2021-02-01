foodshare

All Foodshare Distribution Sites Closed Today Due to Snow Storm

All of Foodshare's food distribution sites are closed today due to the storm that could result in parts of the state seeing over a foot of snow.

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting 10 to 16 inches of snow for most of Connecticut. Mixing along coastal areas of eastern Connecticut will result in snowfall totals of 6 to 10 inches.

There were Mobile Foodshares scheduled in Hartford, Bristol, New Britain and East Hartford today. All have been canceled, Foodshare said.

Food distribution sites are expected to reopen as scheduled on Tuesday. Mobile Foodshares are scheduled in Farmington, Manchester, Avon, Bolton, Hebron, Vernon and Suffield for Tuesday.

As Foodshare’s supplemental operation at Rentschler Field nears the end of it’s fourth week, the need for food in Connecticut continues.

Foodshare says the drive-thru food distribution at Renschler Field in East Hartford is also expected to reopen tomorrow and will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Foodshare has food distribution sites in more than three dozen cities and towns across Connecticut.

