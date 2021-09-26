‘All Hands on Deck': School Bus Companies, Districts Prepare for Significant Driver Shortage

Families are being asked for patience and understanding as the school week gets underway.

The Connecticut School Transportation Association said roughly 300 workers statewide might not be on the job because they won’t follow a state COVID-19 mandate going into effect on Monday.

School bus companies preparing for a possible driver shortage on Monday.

“I can tell you it's all hands on deck. Some of the owners of these companies, who obviously have the licenses, they're driving. Everybody is doing whatever they can to fill those voids,” said Ann Baldwin, Connecticut School Transportation Association spokesperson.

The association said the group of hundreds of drivers is refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine or test weekly, which is required under Governor Ned Lamont’s order.

The state is already dealing with a driver shortage and superintendents are warning some districts are expected to be harder hit on Monday.

“They will do everything possible and working with their bus companies to get as many students to school as possible, which will probably mean doubling up buses,” said Fran Rabinowitz, Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents executive director.

The Lamont Administration said it’s tried to support districts including finding help to cover routes and speeding up background checks. As of now, the mandate deadline is not changing.

“We believe that parents around the state want their children, especially those who are unvaccinated, around people who are vaccinated,” said Max Reiss, Lamont’s communications director.

In a letter to the community, Southington’s superintendent said they are working with their bus company and are preparing for “…the potential for compounded shortages which may impact our operations.”

Families are planning ahead, too.

“We might potentially drive or carpool in our neighborhood. We have a lot of different families that go to the same elementary school. So we might need to band together to get through this,” said Bridget DeCorte of Southington.

Many hope this doesn’t last long. But the reality is districts have to be prepared because this potential extreme shortage might not be fixed quickly.