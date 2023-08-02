Alleged shooter in New Haven Union Station shooting faces a judge

The man accused of shooting someone on a train platform at New Haven's Union Station was in court Wednesday.

Dayron Sanchez, 19, is being charged with first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a pistol or revolver. He entered a preliminary not guilty plea.

According to court documents, Sanchez and a second suspect got into a verbal fight with a 34-year-old on a Metro-North Train. The fight spilled over onto the platform at Union Station between tracks 12 and 14.

The second suspect attempted to stab the victim with a knife, and Sanchez shot the victim multiple times before the two took off running. They got on a bus headed for the New Haven Green.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Court documents say once their pictures were distributed by law enforcement, a witness contacted police with Sanchez’s identity. He was arrested in Derby.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker praised the work by law enforcement and the public for bringing Sanchez to justice.

“They had really good video of the suspects and they put that out and because of that video we were able to identify the individuals involved," Elicker said.

He believes the suspects were looking for the victim before the fight broke out, and the shooting was not random.

“Overwhelmingly most incidents of violence we see in the city are not random,” Elicker said. "They are targeted by people that know each other.”

The mayor maintains Union Station is safe.

“People should feel comfortable going to Union Station, this was an anomaly," Elicker said.

Sanchez is due back in court on Sept. 5. Officials are still looking for the second suspect involved in this shooting.