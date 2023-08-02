new haven

Alleged shooter in New Haven Union Station shooting faces a judge

By Kevin Gaiss

NBC Universal, Inc.

The man accused of shooting someone on a train platform at New Haven's Union Station was in court Wednesday.

Dayron Sanchez, 19, is being charged with first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a pistol or revolver. He entered a preliminary not guilty plea.

According to court documents, Sanchez and a second suspect got into a verbal fight with a 34-year-old on a Metro-North Train. The fight spilled over onto the platform at Union Station between tracks 12 and 14.

The second suspect attempted to stab the victim with a knife, and Sanchez shot the victim multiple times before the two took off running. They got on a bus headed for the New Haven Green.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Court documents say once their pictures were distributed by law enforcement, a witness contacted police with Sanchez’s identity. He was arrested in Derby.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker praised the work by law enforcement and the public for bringing Sanchez to justice.

“They had really good video of the suspects and they put that out and because of that video we were able to identify the individuals involved," Elicker said.

Local

Hartford 21 mins ago

Lawmakers create Puerto Rican and Latino Caucus to help address concerns

mental health 53 mins ago

CT opens 4 children's urgent crisis centers to provide immediate mental health services

He believes the suspects were looking for the victim before the fight broke out, and the shooting was not random.

“Overwhelmingly most incidents of violence we see in the city are not random,” Elicker said. "They are targeted by people that know each other.”

The mayor maintains Union Station is safe.

“People should feel comfortable going to Union Station, this was an anomaly," Elicker said.

Sanchez is due back in court on Sept. 5. Officials are still looking for the second suspect involved in this shooting.

This article tagged under:

new havenUnion Station
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us