Almost 1,000 People Registered for Hearing on Monday Concerning Electric Bill Hikes

There are almost 1,000 people signed up to testify during a virtual hearing concerning Eversource bill hikes before the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority.

PURA launched an investigation into Eversource late last month after outrage from customers who saw large increases in their most recent utility bills.

PURA confirms rates on the delivery side of your electric bill went up July 1.

The rate adjustments that PURA suspended were effective as of Aug. 7.

Governor Ned Lamont is expected to speak at the hearing.

The hearing begins Monday at 10 a.m.

