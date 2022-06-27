Almost 2.7 Million New Englanders Expected to Travel for 4th of July: AAA

More than 2 million New Englanders are expected to travel for the Fourth of July this year and car travel is expected to set a new record despite historically high gas prices, according to AAA.

Officials with AAA said they are predicting almost 2.7 New Englanders will travel 50 miles or more from home during the holiday weekend, which runs from June 30 to July 4. That would be an increase of 3.4% over 2021 and would bring travel volumes to record levels, AAA added.

Car travel is also expected to set a new national record despite historically high gas prices. AAA predicts 42 million people will drive to their destinations including 2.4 million New Englanders.

This comes as the national average for a regular gallon of gas remains near the $5 mark. In Connecticut, the average is at $4.86.

Gas prices in Connecticut are down 5 cents in a week, but experts say the issues causing soaring gas prices remain so don't expect any major relief at the pump anytime soon.

“Earlier this year, we started seeing the demand for travel increase and it has not tapered off. People are ready for a break and despite things costing more, they are finding ways to still take that much needed vacation," AAA in Greater Hartford spokesperson Tracy Noble said in part in a statement.

This year, the number of people traveling by air to their destinations will be the lowest since 2011, AAA said.