Almost 400 years of Hartford history on display at the Old State House

Calling all history buffs! You have the chance to take in almost 400 years of Hartford’s history right downtown in the capitol city.

People are encouraged to take a walk and browse the new exhibit outside Connecticut’s Old State House, titled "389 Years in 389 Steps."

From witch trials in the 1600s to Whaler Mania in the 1980s, Hartford’s history covers a lot.

"It's pretty cool,” said Brondon Powell of East Hartford, who saw the exhibit on his way to catch the bus. “I do like to know the truth about stuff. If you want to know the truth, you gotta know about history, too,” he said.

The goal is to draw in those interested in history, and those who are looking to learn about what makes Hartford unique.

"Some of the things are fun facts, some of the things are things people already know, and some of the things are brand new and really exciting,” Sally Whipple, executive director of Connecticut’s Old State House, said.

The exhibit covers the good and bad, from major infrastructure developments like Union Station to UConn Basketball’s championship experiences.

"It might open up somebody's mind to be more curious about other things that have happened in Hartford,” Whipple said.

"Mark Twain and J.P. Morgan and Katharine Hepburn. We should be so proud of the history we are part of,” Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulumpalum said. "The impact this city has had on this nation and this world for the size of our city is really remarkable,” he said.

The exhibit will be up until Dec. 1.