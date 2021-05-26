Windsor

Amazon Closes Construction Site in Windsor After Another Noose Is Found

NBC Universal, Inc.

Construction has again been shut down at an Amazon facility in Windsor to allow the Federal Bureau of Investigation to continue its investigation after another noose was found.

A spokesperson for Amazon said a noose was found under electrical materials Wednesday.  This is the eighth noose-like rope discovered at the site in the last month.

“Hate, racism or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in any Amazon workplace — whether it be under construction like this one, or fully operational. Today, the site was shut down to allow the FBI to continue their investigation following the discovery of a noose found under electrical materials,” a spokesperson for Amazon said in a statement. “We will continue to work with all levels of law enforcement as well as our development partners, to hold the perpetrators accountable and ensure that all members of our community feel valued, respected and safe.”

