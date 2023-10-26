Amazon delivery driver accused of sexually assaulting elderly woman in Norwalk

An Amazon delivery driver has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted an elderly woman while giving her a ride to Norwalk, police said.

The police department said they received a complaint in May of 2023. Investigators said the delivery driver sexually assaulted the woman while giving her a ride from Fairfield to Norwalk.

An arrest warrant was issued for the 25-year-old driver and he was taken into custody on Wednesday. He faces fourth-degree sex assault charges and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-854-3111. Anonymous tips can also be left on their website.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.