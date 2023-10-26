Norwalk

Amazon delivery driver accused of sexually assaulting elderly woman in Norwalk

norwalk police generic
NBCConnecticut.com

An Amazon delivery driver has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted an elderly woman while giving her a ride to Norwalk, police said.

The police department said they received a complaint in May of 2023. Investigators said the delivery driver sexually assaulted the woman while giving her a ride from Fairfield to Norwalk.

An arrest warrant was issued for the 25-year-old driver and he was taken into custody on Wednesday. He faces fourth-degree sex assault charges and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-854-3111. Anonymous tips can also be left on their website.

