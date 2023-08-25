Amazon driver charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting Uber driver

Bridgeport’s Anthony Vann stood before a judge on Friday, charged with attempted murder.

According to authorities, Vann allegedly shot his Uber driver in Stratford while getting dropped off at his job as a contracted delivery driver for Amazon.

During the arraignment, Vann’s bond was increased from $1 million to $1.5 million, based on the evidence reviewed by the judge.

“The incident allegedly began during an argument during an Uber ride. At that point, the defendant was alleged to have exited the car and began to fire many shots,” Deputy Assistant State's Attorney James Rotondo said.

According to court documents, the argument between Vann and the Uber driver was over the drop off location and led to gunfire. The victim was struck in the neck, chest and thigh, and was rushed to the hospital. Police last reported that the victim is in stable condition.

“Given the evidence described in the report, as well as the nature of the events that transpired, completely unprovoked, Mr. Vann does display an extreme risk of public safety,” Rotondo said.

In the police report, Amazon employees detailed what happened after the shooting. They say Vann still showed up to work, and ”briefly drove a truck from the facility and returned it.”

“Mr. Vann is alleged to have collected the shell casings after the shooting was heard, then he is actually the person who called 911 and reported that he had shot the victim in self-defense,” the judge said on Friday.

Court documents say Vann was found with three pistols when police arrested him on Amazon property. According to Vann’s attorney, he said those firearms were licensed.

“I do find the seriousness of the offense greatly outweighs his lack of criminal record as does the weight of the evidence,” the judge said.

Amazon told NBC Connecticut in a statement that Vann has been suspended pending further investigation.