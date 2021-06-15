Amazon Employees Stole $50,000 in Merchandise From North Haven Warehouse: Police

Police have arrested three Amazon employees accused of stealing more than $50,000 in merchandise from the company's distribution warehouse in North Haven.

Detectives began an investigation in March after Amazon discovered some inconsistencies in its inventory at the warehouse off of Washington Avenue. They reviewed surveillance video and interviewed Amazon staff during the investigation.

Police secured arrest warrants for Teyska Miranda, Nelson Feliciano, and Carlennys Matos-Romero.

Miranda and Feliciano are charged with first-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny.

Matos-Romero is charged with third-degree larceny.