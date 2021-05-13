Amazon Increases Reward for Information in Windsor Noose Investigation

Amazon is contributing to the reward for information on what police are calling a possible hate crime at the company’s fulfillment site in Windsor after at least one noose was found there.

The company said Thursday it will offer $25,000 to a reward for information on the person responsible for the noose. Combined with funds being offered by site contractors and the project developer, the total reward is now at $50,000.

"Amazon remains deeply disturbed by the incident that occurred in Windsor a couple of weeks ago," spokesperson Kelly Nantel told NBC Connecticut in a statement. "Hate, racism and discrimination have no place in our society and are not tolerated in any development associated with Amazon— whether it be under construction like this one, or fully operational. We are committed to working with the Town and Windsor Police Department, as well as our development partners, to hold the perpetrators accountable and ensure that all members of our community feel valued, respected and safe. We are contributing towards the reward to find and bring to justice those responsible.”

The CT NAACP and town leaders have called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

The investigation by police is ongoing.

Both Amazon and RC Anderson, a contractor, have condemned the racist symbol found at the site and are working with the town and CT NAACP.