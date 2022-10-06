Amazon

Amazon Plans to Hire 3,100 Workers in Connecticut for Holidays

MediaNews Group | The Riverside Press-Enterprise via Getty Images

Amazon plans on hiring 150,000 employees throughout the U.S., including more than 3,100 in Connecticut, ahead of the busy holiday shipping time.

The company said employees can earn, on average, more than $19 per hour based on their position and location, and sign-on bonuses ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 are available in select locations. 

Amazon will be hiring people to fill several roles. You can learn about available positions here.

