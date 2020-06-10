Amazon to Open Distribution Center in Danbury: Mayor

Amazon has plans to open a distribution center in Danbury, city officials announced Wednesday.

Mayor Mark Boughton said that the company will open a 147,000-square-foot Last Mile Distribution Center on the Old Sherman Turnpike at the former site of the Scholastic Corporation.

The mayor expects the move to bring at least 400 new jobs to the city.

“We are so excited to bring Amazon here to the City of Danbury,” Boughton said in a media release. “We anticipate at least 400 new jobs and several opportunities for Danbury residents. This is a huge economic opportunity for the city and will generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax revenue.

Last mile distribution centers are focused on final delivery of packages to their customers, according to the company's website.