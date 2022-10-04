Amber Alert Issued for Girl and Boy Police Say Were Taken by Mom in Maine

An Amber Alert was issued in Maine for a girl and boy allegedly taken by their mother.
Aleeah Patrock, 8, and Vincent Patrock, 6, were taken from a home in Saco, Maine, Monday by Alexandra Vincent, 27, according to the Maine State Police. They are believed to be in a silver 2021 Toyota RAV 4 with a Maine license plate styled for breast cancer and the identification L U L O U.
Police suspect they may have recently been in Newark, New Jersey.
Anyone with information is asked to call Saco police at 207-287-4535.
Aleeah is 4 feet tall and 75 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes, police said. Vincent is 3-foot-11 and 50 lbs., with brown hair and eyes. Their mother, Alexandra, is 5-foot-2 and 140 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.