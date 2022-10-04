Saco

Amber Alert Issued for Girl and Boy Police Say Were Taken by Mom in Maine

Police suspect Aleeah Patrock, 8, and Vincent Patrock, 6, may have recently been in Newark, New Jersey

By Asher Klein

AMBER Alert issued for an 8-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy from Saco, Maine, believed traveling in a silver Toyota Rav 4 with Maine plate LULOU. They may be in New Jersey.
Handout

An Amber Alert was issued in Maine for a girl and boy allegedly taken by their mother.

Aleeah Patrock, 8, and Vincent Patrock, 6, were taken from a home in Saco, Maine, Monday by Alexandra Vincent, 27, according to the Maine State Police. They are believed to be in a silver 2021 Toyota RAV 4 with a Maine license plate styled for breast cancer and the identification L U L O U.

Alexandra Vincent
Handout
Alexandra Vincent
A Toyota RAV 4 that police are searching for along with two missing children from Saco, Maine, Aleeah and Vincent Patrock.
Handout
A Toyota RAV 4 that police are searching for along with two missing children from Saco, Maine, Aleeah and Vincent Patrock.
Police suspect they may have recently been in Newark, New Jersey.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saco police at 207-287-4535.

Aleeah is 4 feet tall and 75 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes, police said. Vincent is 3-foot-11 and 50 lbs., with brown hair and eyes. Their mother, Alexandra, is 5-foot-2 and 140 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.

