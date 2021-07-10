Amber Alert

Amber Alert Canceled After 6-Month-Old Child Found Safe in Rhode Island

NBC 5 News

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 6-month-old child that was found safe after being kidnapped in Rhode Island Saturday evening, state officials said.

Police said they found the child and the car involved in the kidnapping and have canceled the Amber Alert.

It is unclear whether or not police found the person who kidnapped the child. He was wearing a black hoodie and ripped jeans at the time of the incident, according to officials.

The child and alleged kidnapper were last seen in the Pawtucket area, state police said.

