Waterbury

Crash Closes Part of Route 8 in Waterbury

Connecticut Department of Transportation

A crashed closed part of Route 8 in Waterbury Monday.

Connecticut State Police said two vehicles collided on Route 8 northbound near the exit 35 off ramp. At least one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Initial reports were that an ambulance was involved, but police later clarified that the ambulance was not one of the vehicles.

The off ramp remains closed and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Local

Crime Rates 22 mins ago

Homicides and Car Thefts Increased in Connecticut

coronavirus pandemic 2 hours ago

Health Officials Stress Importance of Flu Shots

The crash is under investigation. No other details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Waterburytrafficroute 8
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us