Crash Closes Part of Route 8 in Waterbury

A crashed closed part of Route 8 in Waterbury Monday.

Connecticut State Police said two vehicles collided on Route 8 northbound near the exit 35 off ramp. At least one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Initial reports were that an ambulance was involved, but police later clarified that the ambulance was not one of the vehicles.

The off ramp remains closed and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

The crash is under investigation. No other details were immediately available.