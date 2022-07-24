Ambulance Involved in Multi-Vehicle Crash While Responding to Separate DUI Crash in Middletown: CSP

An ambulance was involved in a multi-vehicle crash while responding to a separate crash that was caused by a driver who was under the influence in Middletown on Friday, according to state police.

Troopers said a woman from Hamden was traveling on I-91 northbound near exit 20 around 12:42 p.m. when she drove off of the left shoulder and collided with the metal beam guide. She then drove off the right shoulder and collided with the metal beam guard rail.

A good Samaritan helped the woman, later identified as 57-year-old Linda Pernal, out of her vehicle. While sitting on the metal beam guide rail, state police said Pernal fell down the embankment and suffered minor injuries. She was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated.

During the investigation, state police said Pernal was found to be at fault for the collision and was taken into custody. She is facing charges including operating a vehicle with a suspended license, failure to maintain lane, operating under the influence and illegal possession. Pernal was released on a $5,000 bond and is due in court on September 6.

An ambulance that was responding to the Pernal's crash was also involved in a multi-vehicle accident.

According to state police, the ambulance had its emergency lights and siren on with multiple vehicles traveling behind it.

As the ambulance slowed to get to the emergency scene, troopers said a Nissan Altima struck the back of a Toyota Sienna, which then struck the back of a Honda CRV. The Honda CRV then struck the back driver's side of the ambulance.

Investigators said all of the occupants of the ambulance were transported to the hospital to be treated for reported injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Troopers said the Toyota Sienna continued north and was then involved in a separate crash.

The driver of the Nissan Altima was found to be at fault for the collision and was issued an infraction for traveling too close resulting in an accident.