‘America Stands With Ukraine;' CT Leaders React to Russian Invasion

Leaders from across Connecticut are reacting after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine Thursday, saying the United States stands with Ukraine and its people.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy sent out a series of Tweets Wednesday night.

2/ Tonight, the entire Post World War international order sits on a knife edge. If Putin does not pay a devastating price for this transgression, then our own security will soon be at risk. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 24, 2022

3/ We must be unceasingly in our assistance to the Ukrainian people. We must levy crippling sanctions on Russia. And we must cut off Putin and his cronies from the global economy. A strong, swift response is vital. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 24, 2022

5/ My thoughts tonight are with the brave Ukrainians who are fighting for their lives right now. As a frequent visitor, I have seen firsthand the love of country that defines Ukraine today, and I will do all I can to make sure America stands by them in this fight. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 24, 2022

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal Tweeted that the United States stands with the Ukrainian people.

Costs & consequences must be swift, severe, & strong meeting Putin’s attack on the post-WWII world order. It is far past time to fully sanction Russia, Putin, & his oligarchs. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) February 24, 2022

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the chair of the House Appropriations Committee, said in a statement that Putin must pay the price for his actions.

"I condemn Russia’s unwarranted and malicious invasion of Ukraine and stand with the Ukrainian people who are under attack. Vladimir Putin’s greed, growing aggression, and unyielding pursuit of power have brought us to this point, which will lead to grievous loss of life and humanitarian devastation," DeLauro said.

U.S. Rep. John Larson released a statement, saying in part that the invasion of Ukraine by Russia is "unwarranted and dangerous."

“America stands with Ukraine and its people. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia is unwarranted and dangerous. NATO, the US, the EU, and our allies and partners are united in confronting Russian aggression, and together, we have imposed severe sanctions on Russia. These sanctions, along with innovative export control measures, send a strong message that we will not tolerate this kind of behavior," Larson said in a statement.

“The United States has engaged in unprecedented diplomatic efforts to deter Russia from military action and offered a diplomatic path forward. Instead, they have chosen to invade their neighbor because they dared to exercise their sovereign right of self-determination. There will be a profound human cost to their actions, both to troops on both sides of this conflict and to the innocent civilians caught in the crossfire. This is a humanitarian and refugee crisis," Larson went on to say.

“I commend the Biden Administration for demonstrating exceptional leadership in rallying the western nations and democracies across the globe to confront this unprovoked act of aggression,” Larson said.

U.S. Congressman Joe Courtney, chairman of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces, said Russia and President Vladimir Putin have begun an unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine.

“Vladimir Putin and his ruling clique will pay a bitter price for his unjustified attack on the sovereign state of Ukraine and its people,” Courtney said in a statement. “Ukraine defense forces are better equipped, better trained, and more determined than in 2014, when Putin forcibly seized Crimea. In addition, the U.S., NATO, EU, and G7 countries are united to punish this invasion with increasing sanctions, effectively isolating Russia’s economy and society. Every democracy has a stake in protecting the international rule of law and supporting the brave people of Ukraine.”

U.S. Congressman Jim Himes said Putin should immediately withdraw all troops or risk an escalation in consequences

“By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has chosen to violate international law and ignore the warnings of the United States, NATO, and the community of free nations. This decision will bring terrible consequences for him and his supporters in the form of sanctions and other crippling measures. He should immediately withdraw all troops or risk an escalation in consequences that will not end well for him or his regime,” Himes said in a statement.