American Airlines flight to Bradley Airport diverted due to odor in the cabin

An American Airlines flight from Charlotte, North Carolina to Bradley Airport had to be diverted due to an odor in the cabin, according to the airline.

Flight 2392 departed Charlotte Douglas International Airport just after 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

The flight was diverted to Raleigh-Durham Airport in North Carolina.

The plane landed safely as emergency responders waited on the tarmac to greet the flight, according to American Airlines.

Oxygen masks did not deploy during the flight and no one was injured, they said.

The plane was taken out of service to be inspected. Passengers were put on another aircraft and continued to Bradley.

The new flight landed at Bradley around 2:45 p.m.