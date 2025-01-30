Plane crashes near Reagan National Airport after colliding with military helicopter, officials say

An American Airlines flight and a military helicopter collided and crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport Wednesday evening, American Airlines and FAA officials said.

According to officials, American Eagle Flight 5342 was approaching the Washington, D.C., area airport when it collided with a U.S. Army Sikorsky H-60 Black Hawk helicopter at around 9 p.m.

The airliner had about 60 passengers and four crewmembers aboard, American Airlines said. An Army official told NBC News preliminary indications are that three people were on board an Army Black Hawk.

"A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local [Eastern] time. PSA was operating Flight 5342 as American Airlines. It departed from Wichita, Kansas, the FAA statement said in a statement.

The helicopter involved in the collision was participating in a training flight, a U.S. military official told NBC News.

Video from the web camera network EarthCam shows the moment of the collision. It shows a big flash upon impact. President Donald Trump has been briefed on the video, the White House said.

"We’re aware of reports that American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA, with service from Wichita, Kansas (ICT) to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) has been involved in an incident," American Airlines said in a statement on X. "We will provide information as it becomes available."

Late on Wednesday President Trump said he had been briefed on the crash and is actively monitoring the situation.

"I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport," Trump said in a statement posted on X. "May God Bless their souls."

There is a massive emergency response unfolding. Fireboats are in the water, and the Metropolitan Police Department also confirmed it is responding. Fire departments from all around the region are staging at Gravelly Point north of Reagan National.

In a statement to NBC Washington, the FBI said there’s nothing to indicate anything criminal or terrorist-related to the crash and added its Washington Field Office is responding to the site.

“The FBI Washington Field Office’s National Capital Response Squad is responding to an aviation incident at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in support of our law enforcement and public safety partners," the Washington field office said in a statement.

All takeoffs and landings have been stopped at Reagan National.

The FAA said it and the NTSB will investigate, with the NTSB leading the investigation.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.