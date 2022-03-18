U.S. Census Bureau

American Community Survey Shows Demographic Trends Across Connecticut

The data from the U.S. Census Bureau ultimately helps policymakers evaluate where to allocate funds to best serve people living in Connecticut

By Jane Caffrey

Connecticut State Capitol
NBCConnecticut.com

A survey released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday provides data on the demographics of communities across Connecticut. The American Community Survey includes data from a five-year period, from 2016 to 2020.

An interactive map allows people to look at data for each of Connecticut's eight counties.

U.S. Census Bureau
The American Community Survey allows people to look at demographic data in all 8 Connecticut counties.

The data ultimately helps policymakers evaluate where to allocate funds and how to best meet the needs of people living in Connecticut.

