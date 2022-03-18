American Community Survey Shows Demographic Trends Across Connecticut

A survey released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday provides data on the demographics of communities across Connecticut. The American Community Survey includes data from a five-year period, from 2016 to 2020.

An interactive map allows people to look at data for each of Connecticut's eight counties.

U.S. Census Bureau

The data ultimately helps policymakers evaluate where to allocate funds and how to best meet the needs of people living in Connecticut.

