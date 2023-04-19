American Lung Association Assesses the State's Air Quality

The American Lung Association's annual State of the Air Report has been released and it shows multiple counties in Connecticut got worse this year.

The American Lung Association says the air we breathe can have a direct impact on our health and can even cause asthma or heart attacks.

Every county in Connecticut showed worse numbers in this year's report.

Here's a look at the grades. This is what the American Lung Association found for high ozone days.

Fairfield County: F

Hartford County: C

Litchfield County: B

Middlesex County: F

New Haven County: F

New London County: F

Tolland County: C

Windham County: B

For particle pollution, Fairfield and New Haven counties both got a "C" while Hartford, Litchfield and New London counties got a "B." The American Lung Association says fine particles can get into the deepest parts of your lungs.

“They're smaller in diameter than the human hair and they can even cross into the bloodstream. This biggest issue that we're concerned about here is its effect on people with cardiovascular disease, people who have problems with their heart can end up having angina, chest pain, or can end up with heart attacks. And even some of them do die," said American Lung Association Director of Environmental Health Kevin Stewart.

Stewart also said they've seen an unusual increase in ozone pollution in Middlesex County compared to last year and it contributes to putting the whole Hartford Metro area into the 25th worst in the country.

The American Lung Association recommends avoiding wood burning and burning trash and making sure you are using the cleanest transportation methods you can.

More details on the report can be found here.