American Red Cross Needs Blood Donations

The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The group said it's had an unprecedented number of blood drives canceled, and it's lost near 1,300 blood donations in Connecticut alone.

The Red Cross is urging anyone who is health and can donate to give, though they ask that you wait at least 28 days to donate if you have traveled to China or its special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Macau, as well as Iran, Italy and South Korea, or if you’ve been diagnosed with or have had contact with anyone with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Red Cross said blood donation is a safe process and that they are taking extra precautions amid the coronavirus outbreak.