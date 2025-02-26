Revere community seeks answers following deaths of three local women in Belize

Mayor Patrick Keefe Jr. identified the women as Wafae El Arar, Imane Mallah and Kaoutar Naqqad, whom he described in a statement as "valued members of the Revere community" and "daughters, friends, and contributors to our City"

By Lauren Melendez

Community members in Revere, Massachusetts, are demanding answers after three local women were found dead in a hotel room in Belize.

Authorities in the Central American country say they are actively investigating the situation, but here at home, family and friends are expressing concerns over the level of transparency.

Revere's mayor has called out authorities in Belize for the transparency concerns, while friends of the victims are trying to wrap their minds around the loss amid so much confuision.

 “It’s so crazy that someone that was so good and had such a pure heart and was genuine. It’s hard to see somebody so loved be gone," a friend of 24-year-old Imane Mallah said.

Authorities in Belize are investigating the deaths of three Massachusetts women at a resort.

Thursday was the last day that anyone heard from Mallah, 23-year-old Kaoutar Naqqad and 26-year-old Wafae El Arar.

The three women were found unresponsive inside their beachfront hotel Saturday in San Pedro, after housing staff had to use a master key to go inside.

Surveillance footage showed the women going into their rooms Thursday night and never leaving. So far, all that's been made clear is that there was no sign of forced entry.

The Revere community held a vigil on Tuesday night to honor the friends. NBC10 Boston has confirmed that autopsies are scheduled for this week.

Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe says he's exhausting every avenue to get information, so their families may have some level of closure.

