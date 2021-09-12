Amid COVID-19 Concerns, Push to Vaccinate at Hebron Fair

This week, a school in Hebron will start with virtual classes because of COVID-19 concerns.

It comes as cases in schools are rising in classrooms across the state.

This year’s Hebron Harvest Fair was a time to have fun and boost the vaccination rate.

“I’m glad everyone is out and about. And we get back to a little bit of normalcy,” said Natalie Holcroft of Colchester.

But a difference this year could be found at a booth for the Chatham Health District. Staff offered people a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot.

“We have seen some misinformation. So we are busting some of those myths,” said Vickie Han, Chatham Health District public health nurse.

While about 70% of people in town have at least one dose, Hebron is in the red zone for spread of COVID-19, according to state data.

An elementary school here - Gilead Hill - had to go virtual until at least Tuesday because of students testing positive and a high number needing to quarantine.

Many believe getting more shots into arms is a key step to slowing the virus.

The health district is planning more testing and vaccination clinics, including for later this week.

“We’ll keep working at it until we get a good herd immunity going there,” said Han.

The pandemic also forced some changes at the fair including extra cleaning and some people wore masks.

The fair is back after being canceled last year because of COVID-19. But one of the big questions was were the crowds also going to return?

“It was always in the back of my mind. Also wondering if we were going to have a fair, if they were going to allow us to have a fair this year,” said Russell Strumskas, Hebron Harvest Fair superintendent.

Strumskas said Sunday was packed and at least one day of the four-day event had record turnout.

“Everybody is smiling and that’s my favorite part of the fair anyways is seeing how happy everybody is,” said Strumskas.