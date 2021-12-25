Amid Icy Conditions Christmas Day, 15-Vehicle Pileup in NH Closes Half of Everett Tpke

More than a dozen vehicles crashed on the Everett Turnpike in New Hampshire on Saturday morning, Christmas, as icy conditions made travel perilous.
The northbound side of the highway was closed at exit 5 as crews worked to clear the vehicles -- some had gone off the road, Nashua police said.
The northbound side of Interstate 89 was also closed, at exit 5 as well, due to a crash, New Hampshire State Police said.
Roads were icy across New England Christmas morning as a system moved through -- our meteorologists have issued a First Alert for the conditions.
Another crash was reported just over the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border with dozens of vehicles involved in a pileup.
Massachusetts has reported several crashes as well on Christmas morning.