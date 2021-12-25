Amid Icy Conditions Christmas Day, 15-Vehicle Pileup in NH Closes Half of Everett Tpke

More than a dozen vehicles crashed on the Everett Turnpike in New Hampshire on Saturday morning, Christmas, as icy conditions made travel perilous.

The northbound side of the highway was closed at exit 5 as crews worked to clear the vehicles -- some had gone off the road, Nashua police said.

The northbound side of Interstate 89 was also closed, at exit 5 as well, due to a crash, New Hampshire State Police said.

Roads were icy across New England Christmas morning as a system moved through -- our meteorologists have issued a First Alert for the conditions.

Cold overnight temperatures today. Freezing rain and icy conditions expected for Christmas with lows in 30s.

The Everett Turnpike north bound is shut down at exit 5 while crews work to clear a crash scene involving 15 vehicles. Multiple other vehicles off the road due to the icy conditions. Please avoid the area and drive safe. — Nashua Police (@NashuaPolice) December 25, 2021

#TrafficAlert ⚠️ Everett Turnpike Northbound at Exit 6 is closed due to the road conditions and a motor vehicle crash; seek an alternate route. #NHTraffic #NHSP — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) December 25, 2021

#TrafficAlert ⚠️ I-89 Northbound is closed at exit 5 due to road conditions and a motor vehicle crash; please seek alternate routes. #NHTraffic #NHSP — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) December 25, 2021

Another crash was reported just over the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border with dozens of vehicles involved in a pileup.

NH State Police contacted MassDOT and alerted of dozens of vehicles in a “pileup” in NH just over border from Salisbury, MA. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 25, 2021

Massachusetts has reported several crashes as well on Christmas morning.