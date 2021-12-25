car crash

Amid Icy Conditions Christmas Day, 15-Vehicle Pileup in NH Closes Half of Everett Tpke

Roads were icy across New England Christmas morning as a system moved through -- our meteorologists have issued a First Alert for the conditions

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

More than a dozen vehicles crashed on the Everett Turnpike in New Hampshire on Saturday morning, Christmas, as icy conditions made travel perilous.

The northbound side of the highway was closed at exit 5 as crews worked to clear the vehicles -- some had gone off the road, Nashua police said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The northbound side of Interstate 89 was also closed, at exit 5 as well, due to a crash, New Hampshire State Police said.

Roads were icy across New England Christmas morning as a system moved through -- our meteorologists have issued a First Alert for the conditions.

Cold overnight temperatures today. Freezing rain and icy conditions expected for Christmas with lows in 30s.

Another crash was reported just over the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border with dozens of vehicles involved in a pileup.

Massachusetts has reported several crashes as well on Christmas morning.

This article tagged under:

car crashChristmasNew HampshireEverett TurnpikeI-89
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us