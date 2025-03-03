Amid rallies to support federal workers, one fired from VA speaks out

As the Trump administration looks to slash jobs across the government, thousands of federal workers have already received termination letters.

“Everybody's talking about, you know, helping the vets. And so I was like, 'oh, well, maybe I'll be safe for a little bit longer,'” said John, who only wanted his first name used.

But when John opened his email a week ago, he discovered he had been fired from Veterans Affairs.

The accountant – who lives in Connecticut and works for the VA in Massachusetts - was being let go for unexplained performance issues.

“My supervisor, she was in shock. It was just like, 'what?' And she couldn't believe it. So she was, you know, in talks with her supervisor to try and get me back. But they can't right now,” John said.

John was among more than 1,400 probationary employees who were dismissed.

In a statement, the VA secretary wrote in part:

“These and other recent personnel decisions are extraordinarily difficult, but VA is focused on allocating its resources to help as many veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors as possible.”

The VA said the moves – along with firing 1,000 non-union workers – are expected to save tens of millions of dollars.

On Monday outside the VA Medical Center in West Haven, community members and lawmakers rallied to support federal workers and voice their opposition to steps taken by the Trump Administration and Elon Musk.

“His accountable team has fired nearly 40,000 federal workers, and that includes 6,000 veterans. That's nearly 15% of firing so far,” Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D – 3rd District) said.

“To make sure everyone knows that we're fighting and we're not going to stop until we win,” Jeffrey Stewart, a VA worker, said.

Right now, John is scrambling to find a new job.

He also has a message for those who think federal workers are ineffective.

“I'm here to just say, 'no, that is not true.' I mean, try and get the government to work if you basically get rid of 2.5 million employees, right? I mean, that's everything comes to a halt,” John said.

The firings are being fought in Washington D.C. and in the courts.

But that’s not a lot of help for John as the bills pile up and he doesn’t receive a severance.