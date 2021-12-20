Amid Surge in COVID Testing Demand, Lamont Looks to Expand Capacity

Normally at this time the rush is on at malls and post offices.

This year we’re also seeing really long lines as people look to get tested for COVID-19 before the holidays and as cases spike in the state.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“You go to the COVID testing place at your primary care physician and they don’t have time for you,” said Cindy from Hartford.

Now Gov. Ned Lamont is rolling out a plan to boost testing capacity with some 400 sites in the state.

State-sponsored locations are expanding hours and seven new spots are being added including on the New Haven Green.

“We're doing everything we can to ramp that up and so far, we you know, we're handling probably 30, 40% more tests today than we were just a couple of weeks ago and I think it's getting by,” said Lamont.

The governor said hospitals and pharmacies are boosting resources too and there should be more open slots with the state putting a two-week pause on testing requirements for some workers.

Right now the state is focused on scaling up sites and not at-home rapid tests.

They can be hard to find in stores and some states are handing them out for free.

“That it is something that we're looking at. You know, we are a little concerned if you can distribute them widely and kind of across the board, a lot of them are kind of sitting on shelves or going to waste,” said Josh Geballe, the state’s chief operating officer.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 13 million tests have been done in the state.

And just since Friday there’s been 90,000 as the holidays near and Covid cases soar.

“I am out here now and I’m not feeling well at all. So, right now I’m getting tested and I’m praying that it comes back negative,” said Beverly Francis Ward of Hartford.

If you’re looking for a spot the Department of Public Health suggests calling 211 or checking out 211CT.org.