Amid threat of Hurricane Milton, people with Conn. ties hunker down in Florida or head out

Anticipation is building as Hurricane Milton barrels toward Florida. Now we’re hearing from those with ties to Connecticut whose homes are in the path of the monster storm.

Some are hunkering down, while others are racing to get out.

“I've been through a few hurricanes so I've seen stuff happen. So you just prepare,” Andre Bergeron, of Land O’ Lakes, Florida, said.

Bergeron lives near Tampa which could get slammed by Hurricane Milton. After growing up and living in Connecticut, he moved to Florida and plans to ride out the storm.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“The highways are completely jammed. Like they said, if you don't live in a flood zone and you live in a house built after 2006 your best bet is to hunker right in your house. Everybody else, you gotta leave the highways for the people that really need it,” Bergeron said.

Others were looking to get out of Milton’s path and caught some of the last flights from the region to Bradley International Airport.

“I'm relieved to be out of that because you don't know how bad it's going to be,” Jeanne Maloof, of East Hartford, said.

“They're saying it's going to be a category 4 to 5. So, yes, I was very much concerned getting out of there,” Bernice Barnes, of Lakeland, Florida, said.

Some left areas already damaged by Helene and could get hit again by Milton.

“We kind of resolved things are just things and safety and family is the most important thing right now,” Jody Moore, of St. Petersburg, Florida, said.

Moore shared a video from St. Petersburg showing all the previous storm debris that was not able to be picked up in time before Milton arrives.

They’re worried the debris along with the storm surge could prove dangerous.

“I think everybody's extremely concerned. We're putting a lot of faith in the good Lord to look after everybody and keep them safe,” Moore said.

Maloof said before leaving Orlando on Tuesday she went with a friend to get sandbags.

They were lucky and after two and a half hours were able to get ten bags to put around the friend’s house there.