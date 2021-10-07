Amistad Returns to New Haven

The Amistad has returned to New Haven and will remain in the city for the next week.

New Haven is the Amistad's home port and a series of community events and educational programs are expected to take place.

This is the boat's third and final stop of the Amistad Journey to Freedom, which has included stops in Hartford and Middletown.

A welcome event will be held on Saturday at 11:15 a.m. at the Long Wharf Pier. Mayor Justin Elicker, members of the Amistad Committee, elected officials and civic leaders are expected to speak at the event.

There will be free tours of the ship from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Canal Boat House and Long Wharf Pier in New Haven Harbor.

“I am excited to see the Amistad return to New Haven,” Elicker said in a statement. “The Amistad is an important reminder of some of America’s darkest days, a symbol of progress, and an educational tool to teach young people about fighting for justice.”

Information from Discovering Amistad: The Amistad Journey to Freedom commemorates the 1839 trial in Hartford of 53 captives from Sierra Leone who were kidnapped and illegally sold into slavery. These men and children fought for their lives and their freedom aboard the Amistad. A Supreme Court decision found those involved in the Amistad Uprising not guilty. It marked an early victory for Black and white abolitionists and led to the eventual return of the captives to their native land. More information is available here.