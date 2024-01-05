Ammunition goes off inside New London home during fire

Firefighters trying to put out a blaze at a New London home were met with ammunition Friday night.

Crews were called to a home on Connecticut Avenue at about 7:30 p.m.

When firefighters got to the scene, they saw heavy fire coming from the second floor. A woman inside was able to escape without injuries, according to authorities.

Four people were displaced and there is extensive damage to the second floor and attic of the home.

No one was hurt. The blaze is under investigation.