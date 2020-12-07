Man Dies After Being Hit By Train in New Haven

A man is dead after being hit by a train in New Haven on Monday, according to Mayor Justin Elicker.

The mayor said a 22-year-old man was killed in the crash and first responders suspect the death is by suicide.

"I was just at the scene of the accident. In these deeply challenging times, please take a moment to check in with your friends, family and loved ones. I know many of us are really feeling the strain of this pandemic, so it is up to us as a community to check in with each other and be there for one another. I send my deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," Elicker said in a statement.

SERVICE ADVISORY UPDATE: Normal operations have resumed in the New Haven (NHV) area. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) December 8, 2020

If you or someone you know are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.