Transit

Amtrak service suspended between NY Penn Station and New Haven after fire near tracks

By NBC New York Staff

NBC New York

A fire that broke out near train tracks in the Bronx has led to all Amtrak service between NY Penn Station and New Haven getting suspended for the rest of Tuesday, according to the transit agency.

A transformer fire burning near Bronxdale and Sacket avenues in the Parkchester neighborhood was sparked around 3 p.m. Plumes of black smoke could be seen pouring into the sky and making the tracks impassable for trains. Amtrak also stated a brush fire had broken out in the same area, though it was not clear which blaze started first, or if one led to the other.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

There was no estimated timetable for normal Amtrak operations to return.

All Amtrak trains that were approaching Penn Station were being moved out of the area at reduced speeds. In addition to all service between Penn Station and New Haven being suspended, Amtrak said there would be limited services between Boston and New Haven.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Metro-North would honor Amtrak tickets, the transit agency said, but only for trains departing from Grand Central Terminal.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

TransitNew York City
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us