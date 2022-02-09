Branford

Amtrak Train Strikes Person on Tracks in Branford

An Amtrak train struck a person on the tracks in Branford on Wednesday morning.

Amtrak officials said the Acela Train 2151 traveling southbound from Boston to Washington, D.C., came into contact with a person on the tracks around 7 a.m.

Authorities did not release details about the person's condition.

According to officials, there were no injuries reported to any passengers on the train or any crew members. The train was not damaged in the incident.

The train is now continuing on to its destination after a nearly two hour delay.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Amtrak reminds people to exercise caution around railroad tracks and crossings.

