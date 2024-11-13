Amtrak likely suspended between NY Penn Station, New Haven through midday after fire

A fire that broke out near train tracks in the Bronx Tuesday has led to the suspension of all Amtrak service between NY Penn Station and New Haven through at least midday Wednesday, according to the transit agency.

A transformer fire burning near Bronxdale and Sacket avenues in the Parkchester neighborhood was sparked around 3 p.m. Plumes of black smoke could be seen pouring into the sky and making the tracks impassable for trains.

Amtrak also stated a brush fire had broken out in the same area, though it was not clear which blaze started first, or if one led to the other.

Amtrak said Wednesday that crews were assessing and repairing damage to the tracks. They expect service to be back up and running by 2 p.m.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Service Disruption: All service between New York (NYP) and New Haven (NHV) is suspended for the remainder of the day.https://t.co/a0kTuR8Rhv — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) November 12, 2024

Customers traveling between New York and New Haven are encouraged to use Metro-North, which is cross-honoring tickets from Grand Central Station only.