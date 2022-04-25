Amtrak To Restore Full Hartford Line Service

After an increase in demand, the Amtrak Hartford Line Service trains will be restored, announced on Monday.

According to Amtrak, with the help of CTDOT and MassDOT, seven trains will return in total: two operating on weekdays, one Saturday train and four Sunday trains.

The trains will operate between New Haven and Springfield.

"Service levels are increasing because ridership is also increasing. People are returning to work, traveling for pleasure, and using the trains to get to where they need to be," said CTDOT Commissioner Joseph Giulietti in a news release.

Currently, Amtrak is operating 14 weekday trains between New Haven and Springfield on Monday through Thursday, 13 on Fridays, eight on Saturdays, and 11 on Sundays.

This push to return the train services will restore all Amtrak Hartford Line trains to pre-pandemic operations.