Berlin

Train service resumes after CTRail train and ATV collide in Berlin

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

Train service has resumed after a CTRail train and an all-terrain vehicle collided in Berlin on Sunday.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the CTRail Hartford line train was heading northbound to Springfield, Mass. when it crashed into the ATV near Silver Lake a little before 11 a.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Dispatchers said the driver of the ATV was not at the scene. The crash reportedly caused a fire and a portion of the train appears to be damaged.

According to DOT, there were 20 people on the train at the time of the collision. All were taken off and continued on to their destinations. No injuries were reported.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Service has since resumed in both directions. The train involved in the collision must be inspected before it can be put back in service.

While the train itself is a CTRail train, the property is owned by Amtrak and is part of the Northeast Corridor.

Amtrak is leading the investigation into the incident and is being assisted by Connecticut State Police and Berlin police.

Local

Mystic 2 hours ago

2,000 runners participate in Hartford Marathon Foundation's first half-marathon of 2024

Stamford 4 hours ago

Fire at 12-story Stamford apartment building sends 2 residents to hospital

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Berlin
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us