amtrak

Here's Why Amtrak Trains Are Stopped in the Northeast

Some trains listed on Amtrak's train-tracking site had a message that said, "Sorry, due to a service disruption, we are unable to provide estimated departure and arrival times"

By Asher Klein

Hundreds of Amtrak passengers were facing major delays in the Northeast on Wednesday, with trains stopped for hours.

Nearly 10 trains weren't moving because of the issue, according to updates from Amtrak. The cause was overhead power issues between New York's Penn Station and New Rochelle.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There was no indication when the issue might be resolved, but in the New York City area, the MetroNorth system was providing alternative travel at no extra cost, according to Amtrak.

Some trains listed on Amtrak's train-tracking site had a message that said, "Sorry, due to a service disruption, we are unable to provide estimated departure and arrival times. For additional assistance, please contact us at 1-800-USA-RAIL (1-800-872-7245)."

This article tagged under:

amtrakNew Yorknew havenBostonPenn Station
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us