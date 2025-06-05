Transportation

Train service between New Haven and NYC suspended due to downed power lines

By Angela Fortuna

All Amtrak train service between New Haven and New York City, and some Metro-North train service in Connecticut, is suspended because of downed power lines.

Amtrak said trains traveling in the northeast corridor are currently being impacted by downed power lines in the Westport area.

Metro-North said New Haven line service is currently suspended between Green Farms and Bridgeport.

Shuttle buses are being provided, according to Metro-North.

The Fairfield Fire Department said they're responding to the Metro-North train tracks between Southport and Fairfield station.

Fire officials said the first of two Metro-North trains has been safely evacuated and passengers have been transported to Green Farms station.

A second Metro-North train still has no power and passengers are still onboard.

Amtrak power has been restored and the train will slowly move through the area to NYC, according to the fire department.

Officials said lengthy delays are expected. No additional information was immediately available.

