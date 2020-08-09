An Inside Look at Eversource's Storm Satellite Centers

Days after Tropical Storm Isaias barreled through the state, many are still waiting for power to be restored. Eversource has called in hundreds of utility crews to help with restoration efforts and continue to work around the clock.

Eversource has set up at least six storm satellite centers throughout the state to provide utility crews with what they need for the entire day.

Deven Soulard is one of the hundreds of out-of-state power crews coming in to help with restoration efforts for Eversource.

"We have seen a lot of broken poles, transformers, cross arms, and when you have all materials you need, it allows us to get the power on much faster," said Soulard.

ICYMI: This is 1 of 6 #eversource satellite operations. It’s a one stop shop for crews to pick up materials needed for restorations. As frustration mounts, the company tells us a vast majority of customers will have their power by Tuesday evening. @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/wnDVsx64WH — Dominique Moody (@dmoodytv) August 9, 2020

The power company said that there's been a lot of planning to get crews where they need to go.

"It's important that we get all the customers restored, especially in this heat with the health pandemic," said Hugh Costello, Manager of Material Logistics for New Hampshire Eversource. "Without the storm satellites, and just working out of the work centers, we would have a hold-up with our crews."

Mitch Gross, an Eversource spokesperson, spoke with NBC Connecticut's Mike Hydeck about the concern over the company's response to Tropical Storm Isaias.

Costello also mentioned that there are different challenges that crews may face in the field.

"The challenge is with a major storm event like this, is to get our damaged assessors out quickly," said Costello. "You're putting brand new poles up, brand new cross arms, and brand new hardware."

As the frustration from customers grows, the only goal crews say they have is getting people electricity.

"Our motivation is to come here and try to get everyone's power restored so they can get access to what they need and have peace of mind," said Soulard.