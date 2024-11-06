Andover

Andover man accused of watching neighbor as she was bathing

Connecticut State Police
NBCConnecticut.com

State police have arrested a man who is accused of peering through a neighbor’s shower window and watching a woman as she and her baby were bathing.

Police responded to a home on Center Street in Andover around 8:51 p.m. Tuesday and they spoke with a woman who was being treated for a cut on her hand.

She told police that she was bathing herself along with her 1-year-old child when she saw a man outside the window of her shower, watching, police said.

Startled, she slapped the window, shattering the glass and cutting her hand. The man then ran.

The woman told police that she recognized him as a neighbor and police said they were familiar with him from previous incidents of the same nature.

Troopers later arrested the 34-year-old man.

He has been charged with criminal trespass in the third degree, disorderly conduct and voyeurism.

He was held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Rockville Superior Court on Wednesday.

Andover
