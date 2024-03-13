Andover woman killed in Colchester crash

A 39-year-old Andover woman was killed when the car she was driving hit a tree in Colchester and caught fire on Tuesday night.

State police said Alycia Ziegler was heading north on Route 85 in Colchester just after 5:30 p.m., crossed over the southbound lane, hit a large tree and the Subaru Ascent that she was driving caught on fire.

Bystanders pulled her from the vehicle and first responders started CPR, but Ziegler died from her injuries, state police said.

