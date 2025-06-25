What to Know Who will be on the ticket in November to be the next mayor of New York City? That’s what will be determined on Tuesday’s primary election for the Democrats

Andrew Cuomo and Zohran Mamdani have been leading the polls in the increasingly tight race

Cuomo, the former governor of New York, had been the frontrunner in every poll for months, ever since he entered the race relatively late, in March

But the latest poll released just before Primary Day showed Mamdani had not only closed the gap, but may have a slight lead in the race

Nine candidates in all were running, including: Brad Lander, Scott Stringer, Adrienne Adams, Michael Blake, Zellnor Myrie, Jessica Ramos and Whitney Tilson. Other candidates who weren't polling as high included Dr. Selma Bartholomew and Paperboy Love Prince.

New York City Democrats are deciding whether to give Andrew Cuomo another shot, boost upstart Zohran Mamdani or give a potentially less-polarizing candidate a chance in the party's mayoral primary on Tuesday.

That's not the only primary being decided, though. New Yorkers are also voting for public advocate, city comptroller, district attorneys and city council members. Anthony Weiner is among the latter running.

