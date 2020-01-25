Andy Grammer Performs for Patients at Hartford Hospital

Some patients at Hartford Hospital enjoyed a special visit and concert from Andy Grammer on Saturday.

Grammer stopped by the hospital in Hartford with his band to perform some of his songs for patients.

"When you come to the hospital, your job is to kind of just be a ray of sunshine, hopefully, and kind of shake people out of the normal day that can be a hospital," Grammer said.

"You know, I lost my mother to cancer so I remember what it's like to be in a hospital when things were not okay. And to have someone come in, hopefully shed a little hope, a little bit of light. It's so fulfilling for me to do it and I got to bring my band and it's the best part of the day, always," he added.

Grammer is headlining Hartford Hospital's A Night of Black and Red on Saturday night. The event raises money for the Digestive Health Center at Hartford Hospital.

"Anytime you can mix music with doing good…it's going to be like a party tonight and we're going to raise a ton of money for a good cause. It's awesome," Grammer said.

You can watch A Night of Black and Red on NBC Connecticut and on NBCConnecticut.com at 7 p.m.