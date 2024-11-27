Thanksgiving

Angel of Edgewood hosts annual pre-Thanksgiving meal for Hartford community

By Sydney Boyo

NBC Connecticut

For the third year, Hartford nonprofit Angel of Edgewood hosted a pre-Thanksgiving breakfast for members of the community in need of a hot meal at Dunkin’ Park in Hartford.

“One of the things that I find that is, so disheartening is to see someone who is unhoused given a frozen turkey,” said Angel of Edgewood founder and CEO Jendayi Scott-Miller. “I’d rather see the smiles on their faces walking away knowing that they’re going to have a meal.”

“Sharing is so important,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal who helped served food. “Not just sharing food and drink, but also of emotion and thoughtfulness.”

Traditional Thanksgiving food was provided by the DORO Restaurant Group and nontraditional foods such as plantains were also provided by separate vendors.

“Everybody should be able to have a great meal and feel that feeling of Thanksgiving,” said Kara Rosado, the general manager of Zohara in West Hartford.

On Wednesday morning, members of the community lined up at the door as they waited for the event to start.

Michael, who did not want to provide his last name due to security reasons, left with a plate full of food.

“Too many people see you and want to discriminate against you because you’re going through hard times,” he said. “This really helps out. That the community can come out and feed people.”

