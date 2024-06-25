Hartford

Angel of Edgewood receives $709,000 federal grant after series of break-ins

By Sydney Boyo

NBC Universal, Inc.

On Tuesday, Hartford non-profit Angel of Edgewood received $709,000 in federal funding. This comes after a series of break-ins at the end of May and early June.

“Last time you were here, I was overwhelmed in tears and now I’m overwhelmed in happiness,” said Angel of Edgewood Founder Jendayi Scott-Miller. “That’s a lot of meals, that’s a lot of meals we’re going to be able to cook once our place gets up and running.”

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The money, which came from a federal earmark, will be used for renovations and expansions at the non-profit's warehouse on Franklin Avenue. Scott-Miller said her plan is to turn the facility into a community hub with the funds.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“Most of it is primary for construction to get the building up and going,” she said. “We want to be accessible to everybody in the community and in the state.”

Senator Richard Blumenthal led the process and presented Scott-Miller with the grant. Scott-Miller led him around the facility and pointed out the improvements she plans to make.

“I just found out that we were approved when his staff called me the other day,” said Scott-Miller. “I almost passed out, I was like what?”

Blumenthal said he’s known about Angel of Edgewood’s work in the community and that the grant money has been in the process for a while.

Local

Connecticut State Police 12 mins ago

Lawmakers consider changes after trooper's family denied pension 

Waterford 44 mins ago

Waterford neighbors opposing proposed data center say signs stolen from their lawns

“The break-in and burglary really accelerated the process,” he said. “We began advocating for the project before the burglary occurred, but I think the burglary just made clear how vulnerable the facility is.”

Scott-Miller also says they’ve installed security due to funds from the community and that she will be working closely with the Hartford Police to prevent further break-ins.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us