Animal advocates offer reward after dogs found with horrific injuries, 1 put down

One dog has been euthanized and another is recovering after they were found abandoned in Hartford with horrific injuries Friday morning.

Now, Desmond’s Army Animal Law Advocates are offering a combined $11,000 for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of whoever is responsible for these dogs’ extreme injuries.

“It's horrifying, you know, to find dogs like that,” Zilla Cannamela, Desmond’s Army president and co-founder said.

The dogs were found dumped in the wooded area off Albany Avenue and Mark Twain Drive. Hartford Animal Control said the two pit bulls had extensive injuries to several parts of their bodies.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The organization posted photos on their Facebook page, saying they show those two dogs that were severely hurt.

“The ears were mauled, they appeared to be mauled off, and you know, just the overall condition and cuts on the dogs,” Cannamela said. “It appeared as though it was part of a dog fighting session.”

Hartford police tells NBC Connecticut they are conducting an investigation to determine how the dogs were injured, but did not confirm that they're investigating dog fighting - which is a felony in Connecticut.

“We're seeing more and more egregious cases of abuse,” Cannamela said.

Both dogs were taken to a veterinary center in Windsor for medical treatment.

While one is now recovering, Hartford Animal Control said the other dog’s injuries were so extensive that he was humanely euthanized.

“This dog just simply couldn't be saved, or he would have been either too traumatized or too injured,” Cannamela said. “It was the humane thing to do.”

She said Desmond’s Army wants stricter penalties for animal abuse in Connecticut.