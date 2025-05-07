Animal control looks for information about dogs left abandoned in Bethany

Woodbridge Regional Animal Control is looking for help finding whoever is responsible for abandoning two dogs last month.

Animal control said two Bulldogs were dumped on Brooks Road off of Downs Road in Bethany on April 16.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

One of the dogs still had a stitch in his left ear. Both dogs were also infested with ticks.

Animal control officers said both dogs are absolute sweethearts, and they'll be available for adoption at a later date.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Anyone with information is asked to contact animal control at 203-389-5991.