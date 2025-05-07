Woodbridge

Animal control looks for information about dogs left abandoned in Bethany

By Angela Fortuna

Woodbridge Regional Animal Control

Woodbridge Regional Animal Control is looking for help finding whoever is responsible for abandoning two dogs last month.

Animal control said two Bulldogs were dumped on Brooks Road off of Downs Road in Bethany on April 16.

One of the dogs still had a stitch in his left ear. Both dogs were also infested with ticks.

Animal control officers said both dogs are absolute sweethearts, and they'll be available for adoption at a later date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact animal control at 203-389-5991.

